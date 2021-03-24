One Year Anniversary of Helen Woodward Animal Center’s AniMeals Relief

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – One year ago, COVID-19 suddenly shut down workplaces leaving loving pet owners throughout San Diego County unemployed and unable to provide basic nutrition for their four-legged companions.

Helen Woodward Animal Center activated its AniMeals program. The new emergency assistance was dubbed AniMeals Relief and provided pet food, specified to each family, in a bi-weekly drive through distribution.

The AniMeals Relief Program created to ensure beloved dogs and cats were able to stay with their loving families facing economic burden and overall hardship stemming from COVID-19.

Shortly after its launch, in an effort to even more fully help the community, AniMeals Relief formed a partnership with Feeding San Diego to include food for human family members in its distributions, as well.

Initially scheduled to assist for a few crucial months, the ongoing pandemic reinforced the importance of the program.

As AniMeals Relief hits its one-year mark the program has served more than 300,000 pet meals, as well as over 124,109 pounds of human food.

A massive Drive-Through AniMeals Relief Spring Celebration is planned for nearly 70 families next Wednesday, Mar. 31 at 10 a.m., featuring pet and people food distributions, gifts for kids, in-vehicle animal meet-and-greets, and more!

Registration is already complete for this special AniMeals Relief Holiday Celebration on March 31st and will include 200 individuals from 70 families.

Each vehicle will drive through and pick up two weeks supply of pet food and special holiday foods from Feeding San Diego, then continue to the Center’s education pavilion where the Center’s animal ambassadors will greet families from within their vehicles.

The Easter Bunny will then load cars with gifts for all 115 children.

Special guests will also include Amazon’s “The Pack” contestants and local surf dog duo Kentucky and Derby.