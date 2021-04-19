One year later and EDD still struggles with processing claims

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s unemployment benefits agency has reported intermittent issues on its website.

The problems caused delays for some people who were trying to certify their eligibility to continue receiving checks. People who receive unemployment benefits must certify their eligibility every two weeks.

They do this by logging into the Employment Development Department’s website.

A statement from the department says some people had problems with the website.

The department says people who were unable to certify their eligibility should try back a little later.

Annie Ellis, Employment Attorney said on Good Morning San Diego that the “latest EDD blunder is a glitch in system delaying payments to 200,000 Californians.”

California lawmakers are advancing what they call commonsense legislation requiring two state agencies to share information aimed at helping stop billions of dollars in pandemic-related unemployment fraud.

The measure that cleared its first committee Thursday would require the beleaguered Employment Development Department to crosscheck unemployment applications with inmate records to identify fraudulent claims.

State officials approved at least $810 million in the names of roughly 45,000 inmates, some of them on death row. A state audit in January put the toll at more than double the amount previously reported by the state.

At least 35 other states already cross-match unemployment claims.