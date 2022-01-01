‘One Year Too Long’ prayer vigil marks anniversary of Maya Millete’s disappearance





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Maya Millete, missing mother of three from Chula Vista, has been missing now for almost one year.

In honor of this event, Maya’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet, and Maya’s brother-in-law, Richard Drouaillet, will be holding a “One Year Too Long” prayer vigil.

The Drouaillets joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the event.

The event takes place on Jan. 8 at the Chula Vista Community Park located at 1060 Eastlake Parkway and begins at 4 p.m.

To keep up with vigils and searches for Maya, visit www.facebook.com/HelpFindMay