Onesie Volleyball tournament returns to San Diego, Jan. 21

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The seventh annual Onesie Volleyball Tournament will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, at South Ponto State Beach in Carlsbad.

Spectators are invited to come watch dozens of San Diegans dressed in onesie pajamas play volleyball for a great cause.

All proceeds go to local organizations. Fun Chad and Henry Peters, organizers of the event, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards with event details and the story behind the it all.