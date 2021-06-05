OnStage Playhouse re-opens with live performances of Sheepdog

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Chula Vista’s award-winning OnStage Playhouse opens its doors after more than a year of being closed and producing exclusively virtual shows in response to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

The inaugural return production is the high-stakes drama Sheepdog by Kevin Artigue, an accomplished writer for the stage, television, and film.

Artigue uses his writing and experience with mixed media to engage the audience in pursuit of the truth about the police shooting of a black man.

The show opens with in-person audiences on June 4th and running through June 27th.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 4 p.m. each weekend of the production.