Op-ed: California in abusive relationship with Gov. Gavin Newsom

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Amy Reichert, Co Founder of Reopen San Diego, wrote an op-ed in a blog, SD Rostra, entitled “Californians, Are You in an Abusive Relationship with Gavin Newsom?”

In the piece, she makes parallels between an abusive partner keeping you from going to work or school and isolating the victim from friends and family.

Reichert echoed Assemblyman Kevin Kiley’s prediction that the recall election will likely occur in mid-September.