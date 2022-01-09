Op-ed: Trash hauling strike has gone on too long and everyone should be asking why

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas announced in a statement Saturday that all trash, recycling and green waste will be collected starting Monday by Republic

Services.

A city spokesperson said the trash hauler clarified that while all three bins will be collected from homes, this week they will all be disposed as trash.

Salas wrote in a statement on Twitter, “While this is a positive development, we cannot rest until the strike is settled.”

Please read statement on trash strike.

▶️ If your trash is not collected, please contact me at mayor@chulavistaca.gov.

▶️ Trash strike will be discussed at Tuesday’s City Council meeting – January 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/HfCNrgwyyW — Mary Salas (@MayorMarySalas) January 8, 2022

The strike began on Dec. 17, when more than 250 workers for the private company walked off the job.

Due to the strike, trash has been piling up in Chula Vista and other parts of San Diego County — along with the frustration of residents.

Former city council member and candidate for Chula Vista Mayor Rudy Ramirez joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss why he thinks the strike has gone on for far longer than it needed to.