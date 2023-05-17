OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testifies before Congress on risks of A.I.





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – ChatGPT has been the talk of the creative world in recent months. The recent evolution of artificial intelligence has parked fear into the hearts of writers nationally, contributing to writers’ strikes in Los Angeles and New York, while also creating controversy regarding music and song rights and artistic creativity.

Leaders of ChatGPT’s origin company, OpenAI, met with Congress on Tuesday to discuss the dangers and risks posed by unregulated AI. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called the current tech boom a “printing press moment’, in his opening remarks to the Senate panel.

Altman claimed A.I. models are getting more powerful and need government oversight to regulate ethical and safety risks. He suggested requirements for licensing and testing, especially for models with stronger capabilities.