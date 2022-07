Opening day at Del Mar is just one more week away

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s hard to believe it’s almost time, but a week from now, it is opening day at the Del Mar Race Track!

On that day, all the pretty hats and beautiful people come out to play but today the action is on the “backside” where the race horses and the trainers are now arriving.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live at the Del Mar Race Track with more details.