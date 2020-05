Opera singer Barbara Tobler performs for downtown San Diego during quarantine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A local opera singer is adding joy to people’s lives by performing a song from her balcony.

Barbara Tobler says she does it to provide a momentary escape from today’s challenges.

She joined us on Good Morning San Diego to tell us about her balcony performances, and the feedback she has been getting.

Plus, she even sang a song for us!