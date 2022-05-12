Opera4Kids and Spreckels Organ Society present ‘The Enchanted Tail’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Spreckels Organ Society, a non-profit organization curating concerts and performances in the heart of Balboa Park, and Opera4Kids, will host a free, family friendly performance of “The Enchanted Tail” for young audiences and their families.

“The Enchanted Tail” is a show written especially for young children and those young at heart. Performed by top opera singers from Southern California, the show will be sung by Victoria Robertson (Soprano) and Bernardo Bermudez (BariTenor), accompanied by San Diego Civic Organist Raúl Prieto Ramírez.

For more information about the Spreckels Organ Society, visit www.spreckelsorgan.org.