Operacaffe offers new look and menu to gain more patrons during COVID-19

Operacaffe is a women owned restaurant in the Gaslamp District serving authentic and award-winning Florentine style cuisine. Owner and Head Chef, Patrizia Branchi, has been a part of award-winning restaurants and Italian cuisine since 1985.

Covid has hit hard for the Florentine Mother and Daughter duo and their 4th Avenue eatery where they relied on tourism, conventions, and theatre goers to fill their restaurant seats. They are on their fifth attempt of applying for the Small Business Administration loan for the restaurant, where they have been denied 4 times prior after Covid hit in March. The owners are embarking on a new brunch menu to gain more patrons and keep their business alive.

Brunch is offered Friday-Sunday. Reservations and walk-ins are welcome.