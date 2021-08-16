Operation Game On ’15-Inch Cup Challenge’ benefits combat injured veterans

FAIRBANKS RANCH (KUSI)- The 6th Annual Operation Game on 15″ Cup Challenge, benefiting Operation Game On, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation kicks off August 16, 2021. OGO was founded by Tony Perez and its mission is to provide golf as a form of rehabilitation for our returning combat-injured troops suffering from physical and mental disabilities. 100% of the proceeds from the 15″ Cup Challenge will go to Operation Game On.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Army Veterans, Jacque Kessler and Jacob Williams about the impact Operation Game On has had on their lives. Navy Veteran, Kerrie-Ann Stidum also spoke about going through the program as a female and what she’s looking forward to during the challenge.

The OGO, 15″ Cup Challenge will take place on the driving range, with four distances, ranging from 50-yards to 125-yards. Every hole-in-one wins cash!

There will be unlimited food and drinks for all participants and spectators (spectator fee is $75).

Come and enjoy an afternoon of networking and friendly competition. We will have a silent auction, VIP tent, music, bloody mary bar, craft beer, brick-oven pizza, bbq, local athletes and celebrities.

Every hole-in-one pays cash prizes!

50-yards – win $150

75-yards – win $250

100-yards – win $500

125-yards – win $1000