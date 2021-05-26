‘Operation Game On’ delivers TaylorMade golf clubs to San Diego Veterans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s Operation Game On!

Combat-injured troops frequently return home with life-altering injuries, and many with PTSD.

To help, Operation Game On focuses on introducing these heroes which are physically able, to the game of golf. The game of golf is challenging yet relaxing, and a great way for these veterans to transition from combat back to the civilian world.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner spoke with Tony Perez from Operation Game On, and some of the recipients as they were given their brand new TaylorMade golf clubs.

For more information visit: www.OperationGameOn.org

The most recent group of @OperationGameOn veterans receiving their clubs today! They have completed the 9 week program and now have a brand new set of @TaylorMadeGolf clubs just for them. @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/Qxg3rV7a79 — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) May 26, 2021