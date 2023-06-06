Operation Game On gifts combat injured troops brand new golf clubs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s Operation Game On!

Combat-injured troops return home with life-altering injuries and many with PTSD.

Operation Game On focuses on introducing these heroes, which are physically able, to the game of golf.

Doctors say golf provides mental and physical rehabilitation which rapidly allows these troops to regain confidence; allowing them to pursue an active and healthy lifestyle again.

Every year, Tony Perez, the Founder & President of Operation Game On, gifts the participants of their 16-week program a brand new set of golf clubs. The participants learn the game of golf throughout the 16 weeks, and then get to visit the Taylormade Headquarters in Carlsbad to get fitted for their perfect set.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner was live at the Del Mar Golf Center as this year’s participants received their brand new sets.

For more information visit: www.operationgameon.org