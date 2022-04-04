Operation Game On helps combat-injured troops rehabilitate though golf





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club to talk about the 14th Annual Operation Game On Golf Classic!

Operation Game On helps build the confidence and lives of our combat-injured troops and families though golf, “one swing at a time”.

The charity focuses on introducing America’s heroes which are physically able, to the game of golf.

To register or sponsor this event visit: https://operationgameon.org/

Fairbanks Ranch

April 4, 2022

11:30 AM Shotgun Start