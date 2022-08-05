“Operation Game On” helps to rebuild lives of combat-injured troops

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Building confidence one swing at a time! The Operation Game ON, 15-inch cup challenge is back!

The golf classic brings the community together but most importantly helps injured combat veterans overcome life challenges they now face after serving our country.

The founder, Tony Perez, has done life saving work for our troops though the game of golf.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon gave us a preview of the event that’s coming up at the end of August.