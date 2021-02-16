Operation Game On hosts golf lessons for veterans

Operation Game On is back in action hosting their first golf lessons of 2021 on Tuesday. The organization was started by veteran Tony Perez back in 2008. Operation Game On teaches our combat injured veterans the game of golf. The course is eight weeks and takes the veterans through the game, starting with putting then chipping and so on. Many of the veterans have never played the game before and others are joining in to improve their game. Regardless of the reason for joining, all of them benefit from the camaraderie that appears through the eight-week time period.

As Perez explains, “The faces may be different but the jokes are the same.” He has first hand seen the benefit that veterans get by learning skills among a group that has been through similar experiences.

This year they have a group of eight partaking in the lessons including three female veterans. After having to cancel fundraisers last year, Perez is happy to announce they will be hosting their Golf Classic at Fairbanks Ranch on August 9th, 2021.

