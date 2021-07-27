Operation Game On preps for the 15 inch cup challenge

Operation Game On is a program started by Tony Perez as a way to teach our combat injured veterans the game of golf. Perez has had over 600 service men and women participate in the program. Their big fundraiser is their 15 inch cup challenge. This year the event will take place on August 16th at Fairbanks Ranch County Club from 1-4pm. The event will not only raise money for the program but features a silent auction and a number of great prizes. You can still sign up on their website http://operationgameon.org

At Fairbanks Ranch this morning with @OperationGameOn they teach combat injured veterans how to play golf. They are gearing up for their 15inch cup challenge on August 16th. You can still sign up on their website @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/Yymyh50V8V — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) July 27, 2021