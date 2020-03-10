Operation Game On uses golf as rehabilitation for combat-injured troops

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Operation Game On’s goal is to reach out to our troops and their families to show them the honor they deserve through an introduction to the game of golf. Golf gives them a chance to compete and be active. It’s a fun wholesome and challenging outdoor activity. Golf helps build self confidence and teaches determination and there’s also no better place to create new friendships like the golf course.

Their mission is to provide golf as a form of rehabilitation for our returning combat-injured troops suffering from physical and mental disabilities. The troops’ doctors regularly advise some of their patients to try our program.

Golf is good for the mind and for the body. It allows them to compete, laugh, relax, focus, and challenge their muscles outside of regular PT. It gives them hope of a clearer future after their tragic injuries and experiences of war.

Fairbanks Ranch Country Club with host the 6th annual 15-inch cup challenge March 23, 2020 (1:00- 4:00pm). The 15-Inch Cup Challenge will take place on the driving range, with four distances, ranging from 50-yards to 125-yards. Every hole-in-one wins cash!

To participate or donate: https://operationgameon.org/