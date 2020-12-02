Operation Warp Speed adviser hopes for vaccine approval soon

WASHINGTON — A leader of the Trump administration’s effort to produce and distribute a coronavirus vaccine says he expects the Food and Drug Administration to soon authorize the use of a vaccine.

Operation Warp Speed chief science adviser Moncef Slaoui says he hopes by Dec. 10 or 11, a Pfizer vaccine is approved in the U.S.

Slaoui told ABC’s “Good Morning America” he “would expect the FDA to reach a similar conclusion” as British authorities did by approving emergency use of a vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech.

Slaoui is urging people to listen to the experts about taking the vaccine, look at the data and keep their minds open. He says “great science” allowed researchers to do discovery work “in weeks rather than in years.”

Slaoui calls the vaccine “an insurance against this virus” and says it’s “what will get us out of this pandemic.”

Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, Richard W. Pascoe, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the US Army’s role in vaccine distribution once they are available.

“The Department of Defense and Army are ready and able to deliver safe and effective COVID 19 vaccines to the American public as soon as they are FDA approved by leveraging the same logistics systems we use to move troops and supplies all over the world. America should have the utmost confidence in the safety and efficacy of any FDA approved vaccine,” said Pascoe.