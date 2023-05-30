Opinion by Mark Powell: Artificial Intelligence can help our kids and replace teachers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Department of Education is focusing on how Artificial Intelligence could be used to spy on teachers, but that should be the least of their concerns as AI may be replacing a large segment of traditional schoolteachers in the not-so-distant future.

The rapid development of AI has ignited discussions about the potential to replace humans in various industries, including Education.

Former San Diego County Board of Education Member, Mark Powell, thinks AI can benefit our students, and even replace teachers.

Powell outlined his opinion in a piece with Times of San Diego, and joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss it in greater detail.