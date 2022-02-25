Opinion: Why Greenland’s Melting Ice Is No Cause for Climate-Change Panic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new op-ed in the Wall Street Journal is attempting to bring science to the political stage of global warming.

The author, NYU Professor Steven Koonin, wrote that Greenland’s ice sheet definitely needs attention. But explained, “its shrinking has been a major cause of recent sea-level rise, but as is often the case in climate science, the data tell quite a different story from the media coverage and the political laments.”

Overall, Koonin’s opinion is that there is no cause for alarm.

