SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Opioid use contributed to a historic one-year increase during the pandemic.

Last year amid the pandemic, opioid-related deaths rose to a record 93,000.

Your Crisis Coach, Scott Silverman of Confidential Recovery, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the ongoing opioid crisis and what we can do about it.

The trend is not just happening in San Diego, but all over the nation.

Fentanyl, Silverman warned, is becoming increasingly common as it is cheap, highly potent, and more readily available.

Many drugs today are laced with fentanyl, causing accidental deaths.

Silverman suggested that each individual person take it upon themselves to talk to people around them — friends, family members — before it’s too late.