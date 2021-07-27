Opponents fire back after Gov. Newsom announces vaccine verification for state employees

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California gubernatorial candidate and businessman John Cox reacted to Gov. Newsom’s announcement of a vaccine verification mandate for all state and healthcare employees.

Those unable to get the vaccine or unwilling shall have to be tested at least once a week, according to the governor’s mandate.

Cox joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the governor’s announcement.

The gubernatorial candidate said that a lack of trust in the governor was to blame for those unwilling to get vaccinated.

He pointed to a series of inaccuracies from the governor as the reason for the mistrust.

The requirement is expected to go into effect next month.