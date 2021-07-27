Opponents fire back after Gov. Newsom announces vaccine verification for state employees
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California gubernatorial candidate and businessman John Cox reacted to Gov. Newsom’s announcement of a vaccine verification mandate for all state and healthcare employees.
Those unable to get the vaccine or unwilling shall have to be tested at least once a week, according to the governor’s mandate.
Cox joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the governor’s announcement.
The gubernatorial candidate said that a lack of trust in the governor was to blame for those unwilling to get vaccinated.
He pointed to a series of inaccuracies from the governor as the reason for the mistrust.
The requirement is expected to go into effect next month.