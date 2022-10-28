Opponents of Prop 30 say it’s a “bailout” disguised as a climate bill

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Parties against Prop 30 say it is not the climate initiative that proponents “disguise” it as. Opponents draw attention to its double purpose as a “bailout” to cover Lyft’s business expenses as it transitions its drivers to electric vehicles.

KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was joined by President Jon Coupal of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association to talk about the climate bill and what it will truly do for the Californian public.