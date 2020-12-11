Oracle announces they have moved headquarters from California to Texas

After more than 40 years, software giant Oracle has confirmed to Business Insider that they are moving their headquarters from Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas.

In the statement to Business Insider, Oracle spokesperson Deborah Hellinger said they, “believe these moves best position Oracle for growth and provide our personnel with more flexibility about where and how they work,” Hallinger said. “Depending on their role, this means that many of our employees can choose their office location as well as continue to work from home part time or all the time.

This is just the latest move of giant tech companies fleeing the highly regulated and highly taxed state of California for the more business friendly Lone Star State.

Just a few days ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed he has moved out of California.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is welcoming these companies with open arms. Governor Abbot tweeted, “Oracle just announced they have moved their Headquarters to Austin. Texas is truly the land of business, jobs, and opportunity. We will continue to attract the very best.”

