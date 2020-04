Orange County Board of Supervisors vote unanimously on safety guidelines required to reopen businesses

ORANGE COUNTY (KUSI) – The Orange County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted 5-0 on Tuesday to adopt guidelines to help businesses reopen, when local health officials deem it safe to resume operations.

Orange County Supervisor District 2, Michelle Steel, described the guidelines to KUSI News via phone and how the process started, and why it had so much support.