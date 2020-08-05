Orange County Dr. Jeff Barke wants to reduce fear associated with COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The debate of how reopen and how long to keep things quarentined continues and has expanded from businesses, to include schools, as coronavirus cases and testing continue to rise.

Dr. Jeff Barke is a Board Certified Primary Care Physician from coastal Orange County and joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss COVID-19.

Barke said COVID-19 is a very serious disease, that is “very deadly” but people do not to be as afraid as some politicians are saying.

Barke also said each individual school district should be able to decide how to teach children either virtually or in the classroom.