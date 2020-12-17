Orange County judge orders release of violent inmates due to COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY (KUSI) – A California court has ordered the population at Orange County jail’s to be reduced by half, due to concern over coronavirus safety.

But the sheriff says he’s worried about the safety of the general public, because the inmates released include felons convicted of murder, attempted murder and other violent crimes.

At least 416 inmates in the Orange County jail have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Since late may, more than 27,000 cases have been reported in prisons statewide and 96 inmates have died.