Oregon health official dresses as clown to announce COVID-19 death toll





OREGON (KUSI) – Ahead of Halloween weekend, a top lever health official in the state of Oregon dressed up as a clown for a press briefing on their new COVID-19 numbers.

This is not a joke, Oregon’s Public Health Division published the video (above) of the full press briefing to their YouTube channel.

Senior adviser Shimi Sharief spoke during the press briefing as well, and she was wearing an animal onesie costume.

The point of the costumes was to show the people of Oregon how they can still celebrate Halloween, while obeying their rules.

A state health official in Oregon dressed up as a clown for their pre-Halloween coronavirus press conference. The video is from October 14, but is now going viral after an journalist from the Oregonian called it “an absolute nightmare.” More info: https://t.co/vVMzNGQS09 pic.twitter.com/P9nWxIugzc — KUSI News (@KUSINews) October 30, 2020