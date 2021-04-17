Oregon mom fights to get kids back in the classroom

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An Oregon woman started an organization to fight for our children to get them back in school.

MacKensey Pulliam is a wife and mom to two girls, and she is on a local non-profit board and is a former board member for the public charter school her daughters attend.

She is also the First Lady of Sandy, Oregon where her husband serves as the mayor.

Pulliam said she is fighting to get kids back in the classroom and she wants to inspire San Diego parents to do the same.