Organizations to hold Memorial Day Service honoring veterans





MOUNT SOLEDAD (KUSI) – Several organizations will be holding a event on Memorial Day to honor veterans, Air Force Airmen First Class William Pitsenbarger (Honor of Medal Recipient), and the 30th Anniversary of Desert Storm with a live and virtual tribute on May 31 from noon to 1 p.m. (PDT).

The event can be streamed online here.

Major motion picture “The Last Full Measure” highlights the story of United States Air Force Airman First Class Pitsenbargerm, depicting his time in the Vietnman War and the heroic deeds that awarded him the Medal of Honor for saving American lives in Vietnam during 1966.

The event will be visited by the film’s director, producer, and Airmen who served alongside Pitsenbarger and the Army Soldiers that he saved.

Phil Kendo of the Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial Association, Board of Trustees, Vice President, and Event Committee Chairman, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss details of the event.