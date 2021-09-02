Origin Hip Hop Dance Academy to compete in Los Angeles for the USA Dance Championship

MISSION VALLEY (KUSI)- Origin Hip Hop Dance Studio is getting ready to prepare for the 2021 Hip Hop Dance Championship in Los Angeles, September 3-5th. Origin Hip Hop Dance Academy in San Diego has five different dance crews entered to compete in this competition.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited the studio in Mission Valley to talk about the work they’ve put into perfecting the dances they will use in competition as well as how the public can get involved with the academy.

Zach Petrie is a dance instructor at Origin and says, “We’ve worked so hard for this and if we win in LA, we will move on to go compete in Worlds.”

For more information of Origin Academy, visit : https://www.originhhpaa.com/