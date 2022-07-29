Origin Hip Hop Performing Arts Academy to represent San Diego in World Championships

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Origin Hip Hop Performing Arts Academy haws qualified to represent San Diego and the USA in the World Hip Hop Championships hip Hop International.

They will be competing in 5 divisions against 50+ countries around the world.

They are part of 25 other Team USA teams, but the only ones from San Diego.

The event is scheduled for August 6-13 in Arizona.

The owner of The Origin Hip Hop Performing Arts Academy, Cheryl Frye, brought the team to the KUSI News studios to discuss their road to the World Championship and perform live on Good Morning San Diego.

