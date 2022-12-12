Orion spacecraft splashes down south of San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Dec. 11 the Orion spacecraft splashed into the Pacific Ocean near Southern California after a mission that broke records after traveling over 1.4 million miles around the moon and back.
This landing marked the completion of the Artemis I test flight that launched in mid-November.
AM 600 KOGO Radio Host and Chairman of the board at San Diego Air and Space Museum Mark Larson joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner with details on what NASA has planned next.