Oscars 2023 mark major night for Asian representation in film





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 95th Academy Awards took place over the weekend.

Many believe the awards symbolized a major night for Asian representation in film.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” and the actors who starred in the film won several awards.

Artistic Director Brian Hu joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the significance of the film and the awards it won in the Asian community.