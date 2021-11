OSHA suspends enforcement of the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large private businesses





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – OSHA suspends enforcement of the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large private businesses after a Federal Appeals Court upheld a stay on it last week.

On Thursday, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with attorney, Michael Curran, on what this means for private employers and employees potentially affected by the vaccine standard.

