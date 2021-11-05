OSHA’s new vaccine mandate and what it means to San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Thursday, OSHA issued an emergency standard to all companies with 100 or more employees. The employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 4th or get tested for the virus weekly and wear a mask at all times.

If the employee does not receive the vaccine and deliberately disregards the mandate they could be cited and face fines up to $136,532.

CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, Jerry Sanders, pairs with KUSI to talk about the 84 million workers will be affected by this new employee vaccine mandate.

