O’Side Turkey Trot returns Thanksgiving Day





OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – The O’Side Turkey Trot is bringing trotters out before feasting on Thanksgiving Day.

Kathy Kinane, Race Director and Co-founder, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the run.

The event takes place on Nov. 25 at the Oceanside Civic Center located at 330 N. Coast Highway and costs $28-$55.

The Turkey Trot features multiple events including a 5 mile, 5K, 1 mile, and a half mile.

For the past 15 years, the event has raised more than $380,000 for Oceanside schools and nonprofit organizations.