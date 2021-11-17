Otay Ranch Town Center Christmas tree lighting

OTAY RANCH (KUSI) – Getting into the holiday spirit — the lighting of a Christmas tree with more than 17,000 lights lit in Chula Vista Tuesday night.

The nearly 50-foot-tree had over 1,000 ornaments, an illuminating color change base with snowflakes, and a grand star topper.

The evening in Otay Ranch Town Center was filled with holiday-themed activities, entertainment, and of course, the arrival of the one and only Santa Claus.

There was even a magical snowfall for the families to enjoy.