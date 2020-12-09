Otay Water DIstrict Virtual Food Drive to Fight Hunger During COVID-19 Crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Otay Water District continues to support the effort to help boost food supplies for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a time when it is needed most, the Otay Water District is partnering with the San Diego County Water Authority, other local water agencies, and the San Diego Food Bank to provide food assistance through a virtual food drive for those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

To assist in providing aid to those in need, the Otay Water District is encouraging its more than 224,000 customers, employees, and anyone who is able to donate through the Virtual Food Drive at their convenience.