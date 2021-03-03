Other counties lift into red tier, San Diego County wallows in most restrictive purple

EL CAJON (KUSI) – San Diego County restaurant owners were hopeful about a potential move to the less restrictive red tier.

But today when Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the counties moving out of the most restrictive purple tier, San Diego was not one of them.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live in El Cajon with reaction as the governor continues to impose the toughest restrictions in the nation.

Mayor of El Cajon Bill Wells joined KUSI to give his viewpoint on the governor’s announcement.