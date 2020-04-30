OTL tournament canceled for first time in 67 year history

The Over The Line Tournament, a San Diego institution, will not go on for the first time in its 67 year history.

The annual showcase from the Old Misssion Bay Athletic Club could not overcome the rules of the social distancing age, not when thousands pack Fiesta Island each July for the event.

A game of modified baseball with invisible runners and very visible fans…known just as much for its debauchery as its community, this is the first time the annual July tradition will not be taking place.

Organizers could not justify putting its fans or members at risk, especially since many of the OMBAC community are of older age. The downfall of course being the economic impact that the tournament brings to businesses in the Mission Bay area each year.

OTL was scheduled to take place the weekends of July 11th and 18th.