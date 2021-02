Our Lady of Peace hosting University City in girls golf on the Riverwalk Course in Mission Valley.

Lady Pilot Vivian Garcia with the nice approach out of the fairway bunker that ends up just short of the green. Vivian goes on to par the hole. OLP Senior Brooke Riback is the day’s medalist as she cards a 2 over 38. University City’s Lynn Pham finishes 4 over on the day, including a near eagle on the par 5 closing hole. OLP wins the match by a score of 222-292 and moves to 2-0 on the season.