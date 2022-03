Our Lady of Peace school launches TV program with student-led broadcast

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS (KUSI) – The Our Lady of Peace school in University Heights has launched a Pilot TV program in their in-house TV station.

The students will learn how to prepare, write, edit and broadcast the news live, preparing them for a future in the media industry.

KUSI’s Jason Austell gave us an inside look at their studio, and spoke to some of the students live on Good Morning San Diego.