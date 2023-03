Outage leaves thousands without power in Encinitas

ENCINITAS (CNS) – A late-morning power outage left thousands of homes and businesses without electrical service today in Encinitas.

The blackout began shortly after 11 a.m., leaving 4,013 San Diego Gas & Electric customers without power, the utility reported.

Electrical service was expected to be restored to all the affected addresses by mid-afternoon, according to SDG&E.

The cause of the outage was under investigation.