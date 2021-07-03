Outdoor yoga is back at the Sewall Healthy Living Center at Sharp Coronado Hospital

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Take advantage of some of San Diego’s envious weather to get outside and enjoy yoga.

Jenny Driessen, Exercise Specialist and Yoga Instructor at the Sewall Healthy Living Center at Sharp Coronado Hospital.

Classes currently take place outside the Sharp Coronado Hospital.

The benefits of yoga abound, Driessen described, from stretching your body, clearing your mind, lowering your blood pressure, helping you sleep — and especially in the last year, helping people connect.

A lot of people did not have anything on their schedule besides her this class, Driessen said, and with online yoga classes, people could still chit chat, see people, and be seen even while the pandemic was raging outside.

Yoga is exceptionally good for mental health, helping to move the body and breathe at the same time, suppress the chatter and static in one’s mind throughout the day that may come from worries about the past and future — bringing one into the present moment.

The spine moves in six different directions and houses the central nervous system and moving in those six different directions frees communication highways in the body.

“Chair yoga” is yoga for everybody, allowing those who may need balance help, Driessen explained.

To register, visit Sharp.com/hospitals/Coronado