Outpouring Outreach Ministry giving out filled backpacks to homeless and displaced veterans





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The “Outpouring Outreach Ministry” organization is very passionate about helping those in need, especially the homeless and misplaced veterans.

One of their biggest projects, “Operation Backpack,” is happening Saturday, December 4, in National City.

For Operation Backpack, the Outpouring Outreach Ministry collects a number of backpacks, fills them up with basic necessities like jackets, sweaters, warm socks, underwear and snacks to distribute them around our local beaches and surrounding areas. They also create care packages for cancer patients going through treatment.

The daughter of Pastor and Founder of the Outpouring Outreach Ministry, Alicia Lowery, is a bone cancer survivor and has been in remission for 6 years. Alicia says her daughter Alexxa is 22-years-old now and doing amazing.

Lowery discussed this weekend’s event with KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego.

Milk & Honey Outdoor Christmas Event

• Event Starts 9:00am to 4:30pm

• We will have over 50 vendors selling jewelry, clothing, t-shirts, desserts, unique gift ideas.

• We will have live worship and worship music playing throughout the day.

• We will have food vendors selling Birria tacos, gourmet hotdogs, BBQ ribs.

• Outdoor Market will be held at Heart Revolution Church Parking Lot on 1920 Sweetwater Road, National City CA