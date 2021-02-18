Outraged San Diego Unified parents hold massive rally to reopen our schools





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thursday morning, several rallies to reopen San Diego Unified schools were held across San Diego County.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was at the Sunset Cliffs rally, where he spoke to many of those in attendance, all of whom are outraged that their students continue to suffer with distance learning.

One mother, Sarah Spear, has two kids at Sunset View Elementary in San Diego Unified Schools, one of which she had to pull out and put in private school because he couldn’t succeed from distance learning, and the other is a special needs child who needs in-person learning.

Spear opened up about the personal struggles her and her kids have experienced over the last year. She said her youngest is, “really struggling, it’s horrible to watch, he’s been on Zoom and been home with me since March, there’s little socialization, he’s in pajamas, wants to do other things that aren’t school.”

She continued, “it’s hard to motivate your child, I’m not a teacher, I’m a mom and I have a job that I had to quit because my kid is home full-time. So yeah, it’s borderline abusive for these kids in my opinion.”

.@SDSchools parents held massive rallies across San Diego to show the enormous support for reopening schools. One mother, Sarah Spear, described distance learning to be "borderline abuse at this point." Full Interview: https://t.co/RPuUyHTEA3 pic.twitter.com/u81ZLfYDPh — KUSI News (@KUSINews) February 18, 2021

Several reopen schools rallies involving San Diego Unified, we re covering the latest gathering, Sunset View Elementary in Ocean Beach. Story on KUSI pic.twitter.com/IMjnZsMRq5 — Ed Lenderman (@EdLendermanKUSI) February 18, 2021